Property Focus: Take a look inside this renovated Grade II listed home in south Warwickshire that comes with stunning countryside views

A renovated Grade II listed home in a village near Southam that features stunning countryside views has gone on the market.

The five-bedroom home, which is in Napton-on-the-Hill, also comes with an annex, which has a further bedroom.

It has been placed on the market for £1,100,000 with Purplebricks.

The home has been extended and renovated and the estate agents say part of the property is thought to date back to the 1600s.

There are also many character features throughout the property including exposed beams, window seats, oak flooring, timber latch lock doors, fireplaces and wood burning stoves.

On the ground floor there is a kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances including a dishwasher, a double oven and an instant boil tap.

There is also under floor heating and a walk-in pantry cupboard.

Elsewhere there is a dining room, family room, downstairs toilet and a utility room.

The five bedrooms are set across the first and second floor with two bedrooms featuring ensuites.

The master bedroom has a dressing room and some of the other rooms also have fitted wardrobes.

The annex is accessed from the rear hallway or via the decked patio and has it's own boiler for heating and hot water.

It also has a large open plan living room and kitchen area which looks out to the rear garden

There is also a double bedroom and a bathroom.

The property is also set in around one acre of grounds, which is made up of lawn, a decked patio area and a vegetable garden

The garden also joins onto a paddock and there is also a garden store/stable, which could be converted to stables,

Behind an electric gate, there is a long driveway for parking as well as a double garage . There is also off-road parking at the side of the house for additional cars.

For more information about the property call Purplebricks on: 020 8012 7228

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/78937200#/?channel=RES_BUY

