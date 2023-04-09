Register
The property is one of many that have been redeveloped on the street. Photo by Ash Mill Developments

Property Focus: Take a look inside this restored Grade II Listed Georgian townhouse in the heart of Warwick

This photo gallery takes a look at one the buildings in one of Warwick’s iconic streets surrounded by landmarks.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 11:50 BST

A restored Grade II Listed Georgian townhouse in the heart of Warwick has been placed on the market.

The five-bed property in Northgate Street has been listed for £1,500,000 with agents Ash Mill.

Ash Mill Developments has been restoring many buildings in the street and previously many of them had been used as offices before being converted to homes.

Northgate Street is near the town’s iconic St Mary’s Church and the Old Shire Hall.

According to Ash Mill, the property – number 8 Northgate Street – dates originally to 1790 and is a stucco-fronted house.

The house is set across three levels and includes a cellar and to the rear there is a terrace and lawn areas on split levels.

The property also comes with two parking spaces.

For more information call Ash Mill Developments on: 020 3840 3986

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/116057516#

1. 8 Northgate Street, Warwick

2. 8 Northgate Street, Warwick

3. 8 Northgate Street, Warwick

4. 8 Northgate Street, Warwick

