Property Focus: Take a look inside this restored Grade II Listed Georgian townhouse in the heart of Warwick

This photo gallery takes a look at one the buildings in one of Warwick’s iconic streets surrounded by landmarks.

A restored Grade II Listed Georgian townhouse in the heart of Warwick has been placed on the market.

The five-bed property in Northgate Street has been listed for £1,500,000 with agents Ash Mill.

Ash Mill Developments has been restoring many buildings in the street and previously many of them had been used as offices before being converted to homes.

Northgate Street is near the town’s iconic St Mary’s Church and the Old Shire Hall.

According to Ash Mill, the property – number 8 Northgate Street – dates originally to 1790 and is a stucco-fronted house.

The house is set across three levels and includes a cellar and to the rear there is a terrace and lawn areas on split levels.

The property also comes with two parking spaces.

For more information call Ash Mill Developments on: 020 3840 3986

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/116057516#

1 . 8 Northgate Street, Warwick The property is set across three levels and also includes a cellar. Photo by Ash Mill Developments Photo: Ash Mill Developments

2 . 8 Northgate Street, Warwick The kitchen. Photo by Ash Mill Developments Photo: Ash Mill Developments

3 . 8 Northgate Street, Warwick The entranceway. Photo by Ash Mill Developments Photo: Ash Mill Developments

4 . 8 Northgate Street, Warwick One of the bedrooms with an ensuite. Photo by Ash Mill Developments Photo: Ash Mill Developments