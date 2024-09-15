Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning 16th century home in Warwick's 'premier road'

The four-bed property in Bridge End has been listed with a guide price of £1,150,000 with estate agents Peter Clarke.

The estate agents describe the property as being “situated in the the heart of Warwick town centre on what has to be Warwick's premier road”. They also describe it as a “stunning classical English home”.

It’s set over three levels with the ground floor featuring a kitchen and several reception rooms.

The first floor has two of the bedrooms – one having an ensuite – as well as another bathroom.

On the second floor there are two more bedrooms – again one with an ensuite – and a freestanding bath on the landing.

Outside, there are two dining terraces and landscaped gardens.

For more information call Peter Clarke on: 01926 351130.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/152146325#

