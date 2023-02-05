Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning 16th Century Warwick home located in one of the town's most popular streets
This photo gallery takes a look at a stunning Grade II listed property in the heart of Warwick, which is up for sale
A stunning property in Warwick dating back to the 16th century has been placed on the market – and it’s in one of the town’s most popular streets.
The Grade II listed property in Bridge End, has been updated over the last few years.
It has been placed on the market for £1,175,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.
On the ground floor, there is a sitting room with exposed beams and a Tudor fireplace.
The newly extended kitchen features underfloor heating, a Quooker boiling tap, and Siemens appliances.
The south facing garden includes a large terraced area and a path leading up to a further terrace with an outdoor cast iron roll-top bath – with plumbing.
For more information call Knight Frank on 01789 335860 or visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/128463197#