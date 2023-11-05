Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning 18th century riverside cottage near Kenilworth

This photo gallery takes a look at the property which has been put up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

A stunning 18th century riverside cottage in a village near Kenilworth has been placed on the market.

Avon Cottage in Ashow has been listed with a guide price of £1,500,000 with estate agents Elizabeth Davenport.

This is the first time in 30 years the property has been put up for sale.

Over the years, Avon Cottage has featured on the covers of Warwickshire-based books – including ‘Shakespeare Country’ by Susan Hill.

The Grade II listed property also has 1.3 acres of river frontage with fishing rights and boat mooring space.

Set across two levels, the ground floor features a lounge, a kitchen/diner, study and a snug.

Both bathrooms and a bedroom are also on the ground floor.

Outside there are landscaped garden areas, an orchard, patio areas, and a hot tub.

For more information contact Elizabeth Davenport on 01926 963154 or https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/141591011

1 . Avon Cottage, Ashow The 18th Century home has been put up for sale for the first time in 30 years. Photo by Elizabeth Davenport Photo: Elizabeth Davenport

2 . Avon Cottage, Ashow The property has period features throughout. Photo by Elizabeth Davenport Photo: Elizabeth Davenport

3 . Avon Cottage, Ashow The kitchen/diner. Photo by Elizabeth Davenport Photo: Elizabeth Davenport