The property has been listed for £1,500,000. Photo by Elizabeth DavenportThe property has been listed for £1,500,000. Photo by Elizabeth Davenport
The property has been listed for £1,500,000. Photo by Elizabeth Davenport

Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning 18th century riverside cottage near Kenilworth

This photo gallery takes a look at the property which has been put up for sale for the first time in 30 years.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:49 GMT

A stunning 18th century riverside cottage in a village near Kenilworth has been placed on the market.

Avon Cottage in Ashow has been listed with a guide price of £1,500,000 with estate agents Elizabeth Davenport.

This is the first time in 30 years the property has been put up for sale.

Over the years, Avon Cottage has featured on the covers of Warwickshire-based books – including ‘Shakespeare Country’ by Susan Hill.

The Grade II listed property also has 1.3 acres of river frontage with fishing rights and boat mooring space.

Set across two levels, the ground floor features a lounge, a kitchen/diner, study and a snug.

Both bathrooms and a bedroom are also on the ground floor.

Outside there are landscaped garden areas, an orchard, patio areas, and a hot tub.

For more information contact Elizabeth Davenport on 01926 963154 or https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/141591011

