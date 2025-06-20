Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning character property near Warwick Castle

Known as Brome House in Bridge End, the Grade II listed property has been listed with a guide price of £950,000 with estate agents EweMove.

The home also has origins dating back to the 16th century.

Speaking about the home, the estate agents said: “Once part of a larger 14th-century dwelling known as "Brome Place", which also included the neighbouring "Little Brome", this residence exudes character and period charm."

The property is set across three levels, with the ground floor featuring three reception rooms and a kitchen.

On the first floor, there are two bedrooms – both with ensuites.

The second floor features the remaining bedroom as well as a study and a toilet.

Outside there is a garden featuring patio areas and a pergola as well as a garden office and shed.

For more information contact EweMove on: 01274 888 790.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/163528097#

