Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning conversion of an old granary in Kenilworth

By Kirstie Smith
Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:47 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 16:54 BST
An old granary in Kenilworth that has been converted into a home has been put on the market.

The four-bed home, known as Woodcote Granary, is located off Rouncil Lane and has been put on the market for £1,250,000 with estate agents Boothroyd & Company.

It is set across two levels – with the ground floor featuring a lounge, kitchen, dining room and study, which could be used as the fourth bedroom.

There is also a garden room, utility room and a pantry.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms – with the main bedroom also having an ensuite. There is also a separate family bathroom on this level.

The property is also set on half an acre of land, which includes lawned areas and patio areas.

There is also a separate studio/office building as well as a garage and carport.

For more information contact Boothroyd & Company on: 01926 351 586.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/159954710#

The lounge.

1. Woodcote Granary, Kenilworth

The lounge. Photo: Boothroyd & Company

The study.

2. Woodcote Granary, Kenilworth

The study. Photo: Boothroyd & Company

The garden room.

3. Woodcote Granary, Kenilworth

The garden room. Photo: Boothroyd & Company

The dining room.

4. Woodcote Granary, Kenilworth

The dining room. Photo: Boothroyd & Company

