The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,750,000.

Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning glass house in Kenilworth made by award-winning Huf Haus

By Kirstie Smith
Published 16th May 2025, 14:23 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 14:43 BST
A unique glass house in Kenilworth has been put on the market.

The six-bed home in Fairway Rise has been put up for sale with a guide price of £1,750,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

The property was made by the award-winning Huf Haus design and construction company.

It is set across three levels – with the ground floor featuring an open plan kitchen and dining area which leads to a sitting room. There is also access to the terrace as well as the patio.

The first floor features three bedrooms – with one bedroom having an ensuite and dressing room.

There is also another bathroom on this floor and access to two balconies.

On the second floor there are three more bedrooms as well as a study, bathroom and utility room.

Outside there is a garden as well as a car port.

For more information contact Knight Frank on: 01789 335 860.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/161858693#

The property is what is known as a 'Huf Haus'.

1. Fairway Rise, Kenilworth

The property is what is known as a 'Huf Haus'. Photo: Knight Frank

The open plan kitchen/dining area.

2. Fairway Rise, Kenilworth

The open plan kitchen/dining area. Photo: Knight Frank

One of the sitting room areas.

3. Fairway Rise, Kenilworth

One of the sitting room areas. Photo: Knight Frank

One of the sitting room areas.

4. Fairway Rise, Kenilworth

One of the sitting room areas. Photo: Knight Frank

