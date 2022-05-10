Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning Grade II Listed home in Barford that was moved piece by piece in the 1800s and also said to be coveted by James Bond's Roger Moore

A Grade II Listed home that was moved piece by piece from Warwick to Barford has gone on the market.

Barford Lodge, which has a long history, has been placed on the market for £1,099,995 with estate agents Edwards Exclusive.

According to the estate agents, in 1872, an American gentleman decided he loved the property so much he dismantled the property bit by bit and moved it from its original location in Warwick, where it is believed to have stood since the 16th century as a Toll House and set about rebuilding the property in its new home in Barford as the Lodge House to Watchbury House.The agents also say that local legend has it that Roger Moore once tried to buy the property.

The black and white Grade II Listed home is set on grounds of around 0.6 acres and has been refurbished and maintained over the years including as rewiring, replacing the boiler, refitting the kitchen and bathrooms and repairing and replacing windows.

Set out all on one level, the front door opens into a entrance hall which lead off to a downstairs toilet/cloakroom.

Moving out from the entrance hall there is an open plan living/dining room, which features oak panelled walls and an open fireplace. According to the agents the impressive surround of the open plan space was imported from Italy.

From the living room area there is access to the kitchen, which the agents say has been refitted in a ‘Shaker style’ with navy units.

The second half of the home is made up of four bedrooms and a family bathroom, which features a large walk-in shower and separate bath. The toilet is in a separate room.

Outside the property, there are lawned areas as well as trees and woodland surrounding the plot. There is also a triple garage which has power and light.

