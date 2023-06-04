Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning Grade II Listed Victorian home in Kenilworth with its own heated pool

This photo gallery looks at the Victorian home, which lies on the fringe of Kenilworth Old Town.

A Grade II Listed Victorian home with its own pool has been placed on the market.

The five-bed property, known as Stanford House, is located in Upper Ladyes Hill and has been listed for £1,800,000 with estate agents Boothroyd & Company.

The estate agents describe the listing as ‘a rare opportunity to purchase this magnificent family home and own one of Kenilworth's finest homes.’

Stanford House was formerly half of Mrs McEwans Day School until returning to a family home.

The property is set across four floors – including a basement and a loft space – and has many reception rooms.

The home is also set in one third of an acre – which includes a heated outdoor swimming pool and ancillary offices in the gardens.

For more information call Boothroyd & Company on: 01926 351586.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135183671

1 . Stanford House, Kenilworth The entranceway. Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo: Boothroyd & Company

2 . Stanford House, Kenilworth The lounge. Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo: Boothroyd & Company

3 . Stanford House, Kenilworth The study. Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo: Boothroyd & Company

4 . Stanford House, Kenilworth The garden room. Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo: Boothroyd & Company