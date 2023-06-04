Register
The Grade II listed Victorian house. Photo by Boothroyd & CompanyThe Grade II listed Victorian house. Photo by Boothroyd & Company
The Grade II listed Victorian house. Photo by Boothroyd & Company

Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning Grade II Listed Victorian home in Kenilworth with its own heated pool

This photo gallery looks at the Victorian home, which lies on the fringe of Kenilworth Old Town.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:10 BST

A Grade II Listed Victorian home with its own pool has been placed on the market.

The five-bed property, known as Stanford House, is located in Upper Ladyes Hill and has been listed for £1,800,000 with estate agents Boothroyd & Company.

The estate agents describe the listing as ‘a rare opportunity to purchase this magnificent family home and own one of Kenilworth's finest homes.’

Stanford House was formerly half of Mrs McEwans Day School until returning to a family home.

The property is set across four floors – including a basement and a loft space – and has many reception rooms.

The home is also set in one third of an acre – which includes a heated outdoor swimming pool and ancillary offices in the gardens.

For more information call Boothroyd & Company on: 01926 351586.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135183671

The entranceway. Photo by Boothroyd & Company

1. Stanford House, Kenilworth

The entranceway. Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo: Boothroyd & Company

The lounge. Photo by Boothroyd & Company

2. Stanford House, Kenilworth

The lounge. Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo: Boothroyd & Company

The study. Photo by Boothroyd & Company

3. Stanford House, Kenilworth

The study. Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo: Boothroyd & Company

The garden room. Photo by Boothroyd & Company

4. Stanford House, Kenilworth

The garden room. Photo by Boothroyd & Company Photo: Boothroyd & Company

