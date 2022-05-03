Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning home located in 'one of Warwick's finest addresses' - which also comes with a castle view

A property which has been described as being in ‘one of Warwick’s finest addresses’ by estate agents has gone on the market.
The four-bed property, which is located in Bridge End, has been placed on the market for £1,250,000 with Elizabeth Davenport in Kenilworth.
As well as being in a popular address, the property also features views of Warwick Castle, and also has access to the castle grounds.
On the ground floor there is a large lounge, as well as a study, dining room, toilet and a kitchen/diner. The kitchen features Miele integrated appliances as well as an island.
The kitchen also leads to a utility room and also has access to the rear garden.
The first floor features four double bedrooms. The main bedroom has an en-suite with a bath and shower and leads to a dressing room area.
One of the other bedrooms also has an en-suite.
The first floor also has a family bathroom.
Outside the property there is a large rear garden, which features many plants, shrubs and trees, and a lawned area. Through the trees in the garden there is a view of Warwick Castle.
There is also a landscaped front garden with a driveway with parking for several vehicles. There is also access to a double garage and access to the side and rear gardens.
For more information call Elizabeth Davenport on: 01926 937014
