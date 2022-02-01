Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning multi-million pound country home near Warwick that comes with its own swimming pool

A multi-million pound home situated near Warwick that comes with its own swimming pool has gone on the market.

The seven-bed property has been put up for sale for £4,750,000 with Fine and Country.

Located in Lighthorne, the property is set in nearly 4.5 acres of land.

The ground floor features a drawing room, dining room, study, cloak room and bathroom, as well as a sitting room that leads into a large kitchen.

The kitchen, which has an island, leads on to another part of the kitchen with additional appliances as well as a utility room and another bathroom.

Six of the seven bedrooms are located on the first floor, with the master bedroom also having an en suite and two dressing rooms.

The five other bedrooms also have en suites.

The seventh bedroom is located in the Coach House, which has garages on the ground floor.

There is further parking in a large garage, which can fit up to four vehicles.

Outside there is also a heated swimming pool and a pool house as well as tennis courts.

For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 937063

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/119101853#/?channel=RES_BUY

