Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning multi-million pound period home near Warwick

The five-bed property, known as The Old Mill House, in Shrewley, has been listed with a guide price of £2,250,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

According to the estate agents the home features the original water pump in the cobbled courtyard dating back to 1860.

The property is set over four levels – with one being a cellar.

On the ground floor, there are several reception rooms as well as a large kitchen/breakfast room and study.

The first floor features three of the bedrooms – with one having an ensuite. There is also an additional shower room.

On the second floor there are two more bedrooms as well as another shower room.

The property is set in 1.47 acres, which includes a patio, lawned areas and a paddock. There is also an annex in the garden.

For more information contact Knight Frank on: 01789 335 860.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/138284273

1 . The Old Mill House, Shrewley The kitchen/breakfast room. Photo: Knight Frank

2 . The Old Mill House, Shrewley The kitchen/breakfast room. Photo: Knight Frank

3 . The Old Mill House, Shrewley The dining room. Photo: Knight Frank