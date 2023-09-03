Register
The eight-bed property has been listed for £2million. Photo by Fine and Country
The eight-bed property has been listed for £2million. Photo by Fine and Country

Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning regency town house just a stone's throw away from Leamington town centre

This photo gallery looks at the Grade II home located in one of Leamington’s popular residential streets.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:52 BST

A stunning regency town house that is just a stone’s throw away from Leamington town centre has been put up for sale.

The eight-bedroom property in Binswood Avenue has been listed for £2,000,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The Grade II property retains some of its original features and has been renovated by the current owners.

It is set across four levels, with many reception rooms – as well as a bespoke Harvey Jones kitchen.

Most of the bedrooms are on the first floor, with the master bedroom having an ensuite.

The lower ground floor of the property, which has two of the bedrooms can be used as a separate living area – as it has its own kitchen and living area and bathroom.

For more information contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895386

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139333916

The entranceway. Photo by Fine and Country

Binswood Avenue, Leamington

The entranceway. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country

The kitchen. Photo by Fine and Country

Binswood Avenue, Leamington

The kitchen. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country

The room currently used as a dining room. Photo by Fine and Country

Binswood Avenue, Leamington

The room currently used as a dining room. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country

The house has been listed for £2million. Photo by Fine and Country

Binswood Avenue, Leamington

The house has been listed for £2million. Photo by Fine and Country Photo: Fine and Country

