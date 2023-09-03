This photo gallery looks at the Grade II home located in one of Leamington’s popular residential streets.

A stunning regency town house that is just a stone’s throw away from Leamington town centre has been put up for sale.

The eight-bedroom property in Binswood Avenue has been listed for £2,000,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The Grade II property retains some of its original features and has been renovated by the current owners.

It is set across four levels, with many reception rooms – as well as a bespoke Harvey Jones kitchen.

Most of the bedrooms are on the first floor, with the master bedroom having an ensuite.

The lower ground floor of the property, which has two of the bedrooms can be used as a separate living area – as it has its own kitchen and living area and bathroom.

Binswood Avenue, Leamington The entranceway.

Binswood Avenue, Leamington The kitchen.

Binswood Avenue, Leamington The room currently used as a dining room.