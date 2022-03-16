Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning Regency Villa in one of Leamington's 'most sought after' streets

A stunning Regency Villa located in one of Leamington's 'most sought after' streets has been placed on the market.

The Grade II listed home in Lansdowne Circus dates from the 1830's has been placed on the market for £1,200,000 with Sheldon Bosley Knight in Leamington.

The agents say the home is in 'one of Royal Leamington Spa's most sought after addresses and was created by the renowned architect William Thomas'.

Lansdowne Circus is made up of a group of villas set around a private island garden that is solely for the use of the residents of Lansdowne Circus.

The property, which also has come of its original period features, has four bedrooms - one with an ensuite - and additional two bathrooms.

On the lower ground floor there is a sitting room, kitchen and cloackroom/toilet.

The ground floor features a living room, dining room and a study.

Two of the bedrooms - including the one with an ensuite - are located on the first floor, with the additional two bedrooms located on the second floor.

Outside the property there is a lawned front garden and to the rear a hard landscaped garden with direct access to the garage and gated rear access.

For more information call Sheldon Bosley Knight on: 01926 430555

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/120899957#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Lansdowne Circus in Leamington The Grade II Regency Villa has been placed on the market for £1,200,000 Photo: Photo by Sheldon Bosley Knight Photo Sales

2. Lansdowne Circus in Leamington Inside the Regency Villa Photo: Photo by Sheldon Bosley Knight Photo Sales

3. Lansdowne Circus in Leamington The kitchen inside the home Photo: Photo by Sheldon Bosley Knight Photo Sales

4. Lansdowne Circus in Leamington The dining room on the ground floor of the property Photo: Photo by Sheldon Bosley Knight Photo Sales