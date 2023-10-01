Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning restored period home in a village near Warwick

This photo gallery looks at the eight-bed property which is set in more than four acres of land.

A stunning restored period home in a village near Warwick has been put on the market.

The eight-bed property, known as The Old Rectory, is located in Hatton Green in Hatton and has been listed for £3,150,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

The home is set across four floors, which also includes cellars – one being a wine cellar.

On the ground floor there are several reception rooms – including a conservatory and study.

The first floor features five of the bedrooms with three having ensuites and the three other bedrooms are on the second floor.

The Old Rectory is also set in 4.81 acres of land, with some of the including lawned areas and a courtyard garden.

For more information about the property contact Knight Frank at: 01789 335860

For additional photos of the home go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140546867

1 . The Old Rectory in Hatton Green, Hatton The kitchen/ breakfast room. Photo by Knight Frank Photo: Knight Frank

2 . The Old Rectory in Hatton Green, Hatton The prep kitchen area. Photo by Knight Frank Photo: Knight Frank

3 . The Old Rectory in Hatton Green, Hatton The dining room. Photo by Knight Frank Photo: Knight Frank

4 . The Old Rectory in Hatton Green, Hatton The conservatory currently used as a gym. Photo by Knight Frank Photo: Knight Frank