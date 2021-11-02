Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning south Warwickshire house inside a tower - once home to MP John Profumo

A stunning 19th century home near Southam, which is also known as the Tower, has been put on the market.

The four-bed home is located inside the property of Avon Carrow in Avon Dassett, which is made up of several different homes.

The property, which is located inside the main tower facade, has been placed on the market for £1,100,000 with Savills.

According to the estate agents, Avon Carrow was built by Cecil Boyle as a hunting lodge and between 1925 and the late 1960s was the home of MP John Profumo and his family.

The property was converted in 1983 to include several mews homes.

The agents said the property is of Hornton ironstone construction under a stone slate roof with carved stonework, moulded gable parapets and mullion windows.

The Tower, which is also 2 Avon Carrow, is a Grade II Listed building and still has many period features including exposed beams, a stone spiral staircase, stained glass windows and panelling.

On the ground floor there is the entrance hall, a toilet as well as a large drawing room. The drawing room features a stone fireplace and a balcony ( which has access up a stone staircase to the corner of the room) as is currently used as a wine store.

The first floor features the kitchen, which features integrated appliances, marble worktops also has a mezzanine dining room, which can be approached by a staircase from the drawing room.

On the second floor there are two bedrooms of which the main bedroom has views across the Warwickshire countryside. There is also a shared bathroom.

The third floor, which is accessed by a stone spiral staircase, there are are two further bedrooms as well as another bathroom. The staircase also continues to the roof terrace which features views over the historic battleground of Edgehill.

There are around seven acres of communal gardens with the property, which include countryside views, a tennis court and lawn areas, which are used for croquet and bowls.

The four bed property also has a single garage but there is also communal parking.

For more information about the property call Savills on: 01295 987034

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/115398332#/?channel=RES_BUY

