Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning Victorian Villa in Leamington - just a stone's throw away from the town centre

This photo gallery is part of a regular column focusses on stunning houses for sale in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 4:45 pm

A Victorian Villa in Leamington which is just a stone’s throw away from the town centre has been place on the market.

The property, which is in Avenue Road, has been listed for sale for £1,100,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The semi-detached villa provides more than 3000sq ft of living space across three levels and there are still some period features.

The estate agents say there is also an unconverted cellar, which as been sectioned off into three areas – with one of these being a utility room.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room and dining room and downstairs toilet. There is also a refurbished kitchen features a breakfast bar island and also leads to another family area – this then leads out to the garden.

The first floor feature two of the five bedrooms – both with ensuites.

The ensuite connected to the master bedroom features a corner bath as well as a large shower and a two sinks.

On the second floor are the three remaining bedrooms – two of these also have bathrooms. The fifth bedroom is currently being used as a study.

Some of the bedrooms also have wardrobes and cupboards.

The property also features a courtyard garden and there is also a double garage and on-street parking for two cars.

For more information call Fine and Country on 01926 937063

For more photos go to: www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/122618657#/?channel=RES_BUY

The entrance hallway of the property.

The sitting room.

The dining room.

The kitchen, which features a breakfast bar.

