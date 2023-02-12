Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning Victorian villa in Leamington with many period features

This photo gallery takes a look at a stunning Grade II listed Victorian villa in Leamington, which is up for sale

A Victorian era property in Leamington dating back to around 1862 has been placed on the market.

The Grade II Listed villa in Kenilworth Road has been placed up for sale for £2,000,000 with estate agents Hamptons.

It features period features – including those in neoclassical style – such as including corniced ceilings and ceiling roses, feature fireplaces and bay sash windows with original shutters.

There is also an ornately carved staircase and a stained glass window opposite the half landing.

The four-bed property is set across three levels and includes a wine cellar, a library and a dining room with the original serving hatch and call bells.

The property sits in nearly half an acre of gardens and there are two garages and a landscaped pond with two fountains.

