Property Focus: Take a look inside this unique multi-million pound home near Warwick that comes with its own cinema room and sweeping countryside views

A unique multi-million pound home situated in a village near Warwick that comes with its own cinema room and sweeping countryside views has gone on the market.

The six-bedroom property, which has been described as a 'contemporary family home' by the estate agents, is located in Claverdon.

The home has been placed on the market for £3,000,000 with Knight Frank.

It is set across three floor and also includes outbuildings and a triple garage.

On the lower ground floor of the house features a cinema room, a games room and a shower room.

The ground floor includes four of the six bedrooms which all have ensuites and have access to a rear patio area overlooking the countryside.

There is also a secondary kitchen and a drawing room on this level meaning it could be self-contained and separate from the first floor.

The kitchen features integrated appliances including a fridge freezer, double ovens, range cooker and dishwasher. There is also a separate utility area with an integrated washing machine and shower.

On the first floor of the property there is the main bedroom, which includes a dressing room and ensuite, as well as a second bedroom - again with an ensuite.

This floor also features an open plan kitchen/dining/family room with integrated appliances including a full length fridge, full length freezer, two double ovens, a five ring induction hob and a dishwasher.

There is also sliding doors opening out to the south facing balcony.

The property is accessed via a long driveway and provides parking for several cars.

The gardens and grounds - just under five acres - include a south-facing garden with a patio area as well as open green spaces, which could be used for those with an equestrian interest

Describing the home, Knight Frank said: "It is clear to see this property lends itself well to multi-generational living and the sizeable and flexible accommodation could be utilised in several different ways.

"This substantial family home is sure to be one to envy."

For more information call Knight Frank on: 01789 611045

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/116888708#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. The modern six-bed home in Claverdon is set in nearly five acres of land. Photo by Knight Frank Photo Sales

2. The modern six-bed home in Claverdon. Photo by Knight Frank Photo Sales

3. The open plan kitchen/living area inside the home in Claverdon. Photo by Knight Frank Photo Sales

4. The modern six-bed home in Claverdon. Photo by Knight Frank Photo Sales