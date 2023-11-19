Register
BREAKING
The property has been listed for offers over £1,250,000. Photo by The Agents Property ConsultantsThe property has been listed for offers over £1,250,000. Photo by The Agents Property Consultants
The property has been listed for offers over £1,250,000. Photo by The Agents Property Consultants

Property Focus: Take a look inside this Victorian town house in the heart of Warwick

The photo gallery takes at look at the renovated property.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 17th Nov 2023, 14:48 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 15:17 GMT

A Victorian town house in the heart of Warwick is on the market.

The four-bed property in Northgate Place has been listed for offers over £1,250,000 with The Agents Property Consultants.

Surrounded by other historical buildings, such as Old Shire Hall and St Mary’s Church, the Grade II listed home is one of the properties on the 'Northgate development' renovated by Ash Mill.

The property is set over three levels, with the ground floor featuring a kitchen/diner and a living room, which the agents say used to be the Magistrates office.

The first floor features the main bedroom, a dressing room, bathroom and access to the roof terrace.

The three remaining bedrooms are located on the second floor with another bathroom.

Outside the property, the garden features a patio area and there’s two parking spaces.

For more information contact The Agents Property Consultants on: 01564 334839

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140413427

The property is in the heart of Warwick, surrounded by historical buildings. Photo by

1. Northgate Place in Warwick

The property is in the heart of Warwick, surrounded by historical buildings. Photo by Photo: The Agents Property Consultants

The kitchen/diner. Photo by The Agents Property Consultants

2. Northgate Place in Warwick

The kitchen/diner. Photo by The Agents Property Consultants Photo: The Agents Property Consultants

The sitting room. Photo by The Agents Property Consultants

3. Northgate Place in Warwick

The sitting room. Photo by The Agents Property Consultants Photo: The Agents Property Consultants

The snug. Photo by The Agents Property Consultants

4. Northgate Place in Warwick

The snug. Photo by The Agents Property Consultants Photo: The Agents Property Consultants

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusVictorianSt Mary's ChurchGrade II