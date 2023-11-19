Property Focus: Take a look inside this Victorian town house in the heart of Warwick

The photo gallery takes at look at the renovated property.

A Victorian town house in the heart of Warwick is on the market.

The four-bed property in Northgate Place has been listed for offers over £1,250,000 with The Agents Property Consultants.

Surrounded by other historical buildings, such as Old Shire Hall and St Mary’s Church, the Grade II listed home is one of the properties on the 'Northgate development' renovated by Ash Mill.

The property is set over three levels, with the ground floor featuring a kitchen/diner and a living room, which the agents say used to be the Magistrates office.

The first floor features the main bedroom, a dressing room, bathroom and access to the roof terrace.

The three remaining bedrooms are located on the second floor with another bathroom.

Outside the property, the garden features a patio area and there’s two parking spaces.

For more information contact The Agents Property Consultants on: 01564 334839

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140413427

1 . Northgate Place in Warwick The property is in the heart of Warwick, surrounded by historical buildings. Photo by Photo: The Agents Property Consultants

2 . Northgate Place in Warwick The kitchen/diner. Photo by The Agents Property Consultants Photo: The Agents Property Consultants

3 . Northgate Place in Warwick The sitting room. Photo by The Agents Property Consultants Photo: The Agents Property Consultants