Property Focus: Take a looking inside this multi-million pound home in Harbury that comes with its own swimming pool and tennis courts

A multi-million pound home in Harbury that comes with its own swimming pool and tennis courts has gone on the market.
The eight-bed property, which was bespoke made in 2012, is located off Chesterton Road.
It has been placed on the market for £4,500,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.
On the ground floor of the property there are several lounge areas - including a TV room, a family room and a drawing room.
There is also an open plan kitchen which also has an orangery as well as several pantries.
It also features a games room and a study.
The first floor features four bedrooms - including the master bedroom which has its own dressing room and en-suite. There is also a balcony area.
On the second floor there are four additional bedrooms as well as a storage room, plant room and a kitchenette.
There is also an annex above the garage area, which also includes another bedroom and open plan kitchen/dining/living area.
The property is also sent in nine acres of land, which also includes a stable yard with stables and a barn.
There is also a swimming pool - with a pool house that also has an office and tennis courts.
Planning permission has also been given for a horse ménage
For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 937063
For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/121199942#/?channel=RES_BUY