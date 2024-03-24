Property Focus: Take look inside this stunning Victorian character property in Leek Wootton

A Victorian character property in Leek Wotton has been put up for sale.

The three bed home has been listed for £725,000 with estate agents Julie Philpot.

The agents said the property, known as East Lodge, is the former lodge cottage to Woodcote House and is around 180 to 200 years old and in the conservation area.

In the listing the agent said: “The present seller has improved and extended the property in order for the accommodation to now provide generous sized living space, the refitting of the kitchen and the creation of a luxury bathroom with freestanding bath.

"All this has been completed to an exacting standard whilst also ensuring that the improvements do not detract from the original features and charm.”

The large garden features seating areas and a hot tub.

For more information contact Julie Philpot on: 01926 257540

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/145914203

