Property Focus: Warwick manor house dating back to the Medieval period up for sale

Longbridge Manor, which is on the outskirts of Warwick, has been listed for offers in the region of £1,600,000 with estate agents Bromwich Hardy.

According to the estate agent, the property was built during the Medieval period and altered during the Post Medieval period.

Previously, Longbridge Manor was home to the well-being company Forever Living, which has now relocated near Coventry.

With the large manor house now on the market, the estate agents said this site could be “adapted to suit a range of business propositions” but that it could also be “converted back to a large single residence”.

Currently the property is set across two levels featuring office spaces, meeting rooms and stores.

There are also 64 parking spaces as well as landscaped grounds with a pond.

For more information contact Bromwich Hardy on: 02475 420935

For a video tour go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/155425592

