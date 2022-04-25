Property Race Day being held at Warwick Racecourse to raise funds for Myton Hospice

Property professionals from across the region will descend on Warwick Racecourse for the first ever Wigley Property Race Day, raising vital cash for charity.

Warwickshire company The Wigley Group is hosting the event on Wednesday, May 25, aiming to raise thousands of pounds for The Myton Hospices.

Around 140 property agents will be attending the 2021/22 Jump Racing Season Finale, with races sponsored by a range of local companies including Wigley.

Yasmin Audhali, corporate fundraiser at The Myton Hospices, with Wigley chief executive officer James Davies at Warwick Racecourse. Photo supplied

The event also includes; a three-course meal, a charity auction of memorabilia, and a keynote speaker.

Chief executive officer James Davies said: “We are delighted to be hosting our first ever Wigley Property Race Day which is promising to be a really great end to the race season.

“Not only will this be a great chance to watch races from the season finale, but this will help raise much-needed funds for The Myton Hospices.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people know someone who has used their services, which is why we wanted to be able to support the fantastic work they do.

“We are really thankful for those who have booked their tickets for the event or sponsored races, but we still have limited availability to sign up if you haven’t already.”

Yasmin Audhali, corporate fundraiser at Myton, said: “The Myton Hospices would like to say a huge thank you to the Wigley Group for choosing us as its chosen charity for its Property Race Day at Warwick Racecourse.

“Events and support like this make such a huge difference to our ability to continue to provide our services, free of charge, to terminally ill patients and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire.

“We know it is going to be a fantastic occasion and we hope guests will dig deep and donate as much money as possible through the various fundraising opportunities on the day.

“Myton will also be there to have a good time, say thank you, and tell guests more about our amazing work and the difference their support makes.”

Gates open from 3pm, with the first race at 5pm, and the last at 8.10pm.

Race sponsors include Newton LDP, Rosconn, Catesby Estates, Rainier Developments, Bromwich Hardy, eHb Residential, Perseus, Ritchborough Estates, and Howkins and Harrison.