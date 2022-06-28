Proposed new business premises in Southam could create 500 jobs

A masterplan of the proposed commercial and employment site in Southam. Picture submitted.

Plans have been submitted to construct new business premises and create new jobs in Southam.

AC Lloyd Commercial, based in Warwick, has applied for outline planning permission to Stratford District Council for the 285,000 sq ft scheme in Southam, working in partnership with the landowners and their advisors, Savills.

The site is located next to the Holywell Business Park on Leamington Road and could potentially create up to 500 jobs.

Mark Edwards, managing director at AC Lloyd Commercial, said this development would help Southam’s business community to continue to thrive.

He said: “We’re looking forward to working with Stratford District Council and the local community to bring forward this exciting employment opportunity on a strategically well-located site.

“The feedback from the pre-application consultation has on the whole been positive. We have amended the proposals to address a number of the concerns that were raised.

“The development would create a significant number of temporary and permanent jobs and strengthen the local economy.

“Sites such as this would be perfect for small and medium businesses wanting to expand or move from a home-based environment into a commercial park along with all the associated benefits that brings.”