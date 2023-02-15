Protection measures for endangered birds on Warwick's St Mary's Lands to be reinstated for another year

Protective measures that help endangered birds on land in Warwick are due to be installed against for a third year.

Warwick District Council is set to complete its three-year trial of measures this spring and summer on St Mary’s Lands.

Measures will be places around ‘Lammas Field’, where Skylarks and Meadow Pipits have historically nested and raised young in the meadow grass.

St Mary's Lands in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

The council says continuing the measures is supported by the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, local bird protection groups and the Warwick Natural History Society.

Cllr Judith Falp, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for safer communities, leisure and environment, said: “We have been encouraged by both evaluations and sightings of these increasingly rare birds that the installation of fencing around this areas is having a positive impact.

"We therefore feel that continuing the trial and leaving this habitat undisturbed over the crucial nesting season, is a small price to pay if we have visible signs that the birds are starting to return to this location to breed.

“We want to thank the public once again, in particular dog owners for their continued understanding and support while the temporary barriers are in place and also for all the positive feedback we have received about this project over the past two years.”

The measures will be installed from February 20 until the end of August.

The area this year is being adjusted to take into account a public right of way, which has been newly mowed to show its route across the meadow.

In autumn, there will be an evaluation of the effectiveness of the measures.

In previous years, the fencing off of the area raised concerns from the Friends of St Mary's Lands group and they are once again expressing concerns.

A spokesperson from the Friends said: "An in-depth consultation of local users of this land shows little support or need for these measures despite Warwick District Council’s sweeping generalisations to the contrary.

“The RSPB have indicated that such measures may even be counterproductive and limit the breeding potential of the skylark.

