Protesters make their voices heard over plans for year-long roadworks near Leamington and Warwick

Protesters gathered in the rain to make their voices heard over plans for year-long roadworks near Hatton Park.About 18 people gathered on the corner of Charingworth Drive and Birmingham Road for about half an hour at 4pm, before being filmed by BBC cameras. Drivers sounded their horns in support.As we previously reported, residents in Hatton received letters from Warwick County Council about the upcoming works on the A4177 Birmingham Road relating to developer Taylor Wimpey’s Union View site, a site that has already caused issues with nearby residents.In the letter, it says the work is being done to provide a permanent access to the new site and is due to start in mid-October (now possibly November) and last for around 11 months.The work includes widening the A4177 and creating a pedestrian crossing, shared walking and cycle path widening work, new drainage, surfacing and upgrading street lighting.Residents have been protesting against ongoing issues at the Union View site and said this latest development will cause traffic chaos across Leamington and Warwick, due to the knock-on effect it will have on neighbouring major routes.After the protest, the group moved down to the drop-in session at Hatton Park Village Hall, where teams from Warwickshire County Council, developer Taylor Wimpey, and the contractor, answered questions from residents.In the letter to residents, it stated: “The impact on local residents and businesses has been at the forefront of the planning for traffic management and the programming of the construction.”For more information go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a4177-birmingham-road-hatton-union-view