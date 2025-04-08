£20,000 library appeal: New chapter for Long Lawford school
To get the campaign started, they have combined with school staff to organise a sponsored Readathon to help and encourage pupils to participate in their fundraising project.
Not to be left out, in July, 12 members of staff will attempt to complete a sponsored National Three Peaks Challenge; a gruelling energy sapping trek that will take them to the top of the three highest mountains in the UK and return home safely within 24 hours.
Asha Patel, who is a member of FOLLS, said: “Our lovely village school is in need of a new library. Our goal is to raise enough money through grants, donations and local support to renovate the existing library space.
"We are planning to provide a room that will inspire every child who walks through the door; especially those who may not have access to books at home. And we are determined to make sure our
new library will be more than just a room full of books. We are imagining a bright welcoming space full of stories, creativity and cosy reading corners where pupils can truly fall in love with reading.”
Asha, and her daughter Amaya, have designed a totaliser, which is on display in the gymnasium. #
It will show how much money has been raised and how much more is needed.
Members of the FOLLS fund raising committee hope to be in a position in about 12 to confirm they have reached their target.
Rugby Mayor Simon Ward said. “I was delighted to be at Long Lawford Primary School for the launch of their fund-raising campaign. Having seen the library myself, it’s clear that a refurbishment is vital if the space is to be made more welcoming and inspiring for the children who will use it.
"I hope everyone can get behind the campaign.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the Long Lawford Primary School Library project, can visit http://gofund.me/d849ae8
