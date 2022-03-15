£350k fundraising appeal launched to help improve mental well-being for young patients at Warwick Hospital

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help raise £350,000 to help improve the mental well-being of young patients on a ward at Warwick Hospital.

The SWFT Charity, which enhances equipment and services across the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, has announced its 'young minds matter appeal' to create new facilities for the MacGregor Ward - with the focus on enhancing care for children with mental health conditions.

Plans for the development include a new playroom and activity area, an adolescent recreational space, a sensory room with specialist equipment to allow children to decompress away from the busy ward, and a bereavement suite/quiet room.

The SWFT Charity has launcged the Young Minds Matter Appeal, which aims to raise £350,000 for new facilities on Warwick Hospital's MacGregor Ward - with the focus on enhancing care for children with mental health conditions. Photo supplied

The project has been prompted by the increase in young mental health patients admitted to the ward since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SWFT development will also give staff the tools and resources they require to support these patients, as well as creating age-appropriate areas for all children spending time on the ward.

SWFT Charity is appealing to the public for help with raising the £350,000 needed to create this state-of-the-art children's ward, fully equipped to comfort and care for children of all ages, with facilities and equipment that go above and beyond NHS funding.

Victoria Harrison, MacGregor Ward manager, said: "Supporting the mental wellbeing of our young patients whilst in hospital is crucial in aiding recovery.

"Providing distractions and an area to use away from the bed space is a key part of delivering high quality holistic care to the children and young people of South Warwickshire."

The charity also announced that social enterprise company, SWFT Clinical Services, has donated £40,000 to kickstart the appeal.

Chief executive Jayne Blacklay said: “As a social enterprise company, SWFT Clinical Services is very proud to support SWFT Charity’s Young Minds Matter Appeal.

"We believe it is important that we look after the mental health of young people in our society, and we are thrilled to announce a £40,000 donation to the appeal.

"This will support the provision of an all-new adolescent recreational area, as part of the project to provide age-appropriate and sensory facilities to all young patients on the ward.

"We wish SWFT Charity every success with their campaign and look forward to seeing the completion of these new facilities that will support young patients during their time in hospital.”