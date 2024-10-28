£35k project to heat century-old village hall near Rugby will keep community toasty this winter
Swinford Village Hall is 113 years old and previously struggled to retain heat, with almost no insulation.
But thanks to a grant from Severn Trent, the first part of a major renovation has changed that.
Hall trustee Keith Kilbane said: “It’s the first of three projects to bring the hall to modern standards. It’s a great deal warmer and drier.
“Our regular users include the local Women’s Institute group, school breakfast clubs and language classes. We hope to bring back former our fitness, dance and yoga classes. You can’t do yoga and fitness classes without taking your winter coats off.”
The other projects include the installation of air source heat pumps and a large solar array to cut costs and reduce the building’s environmental footprint.
The village hall is being prepared to host SODS Swinford Operatic & Drama Society’s Christmas panto Aladdin, next month.
