£35k project to heat century-old village hall near Rugby will keep community toasty this winter

Kyran Lucas from KBL Construction, trustee Keith Kilbane, treasurer Carole Smith treasurer and Josh hunter KBL Construction after completion of the heating project. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A £35,000 village hall renovation project will help keep a Rugby village community warm this winter.

Swinford Village Hall is 113 years old and previously struggled to retain heat, with almost no insulation.

But thanks to a grant from Severn Trent, the first part of a major renovation has changed that.

Hall trustee Keith Kilbane said: “It’s the first of three projects to bring the hall to modern standards. It’s a great deal warmer and drier.

Progress after four days.

“Our regular users include the local Women’s Institute group, school breakfast clubs and language classes. We hope to bring back former our fitness, dance and yoga classes. You can’t do yoga and fitness classes without taking your winter coats off.”

The other projects include the installation of air source heat pumps and a large solar array to cut costs and reduce the building’s environmental footprint.

The village hall is being prepared to host SODS Swinford Operatic & Drama Society’s Christmas panto Aladdin, next month.

