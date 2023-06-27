A rugby club in Bilton is set to get a new pavilion after more than £300,000 in council funding was approved.

Rugby Welsh RFC plays from Alwyn Road Recreation Ground and has come forward with £100,000 to help pay for a replacement pavilion on the Rugby Borough Council-owned park.

The club currently operates out of a single-storey building which has two changing rooms, a shower room and toilet block.

The release of funds being approved by the council’s cabinet means the project can now move on to detailed designs and full costings but the council’s report states the “aspiration” is to create a social space within the new provision and extend the first-floor area “enabling community use”.

Rugby Welsh RFC wants to replace its pavilion at from Alwyn Road Recreation Ground

The council has agreed to put up £334,700, all of which is ring fenced money that has been collected from housing developers specifically for Alwyn Road Recreation Ground, alongside the club's £100,000.

Councillor Adam Daly (Con, Hillmorton), the borough’s portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: “Alwyn Road Recreation Ground is a Rugby Borough Council open space and leisure asset.

“The developer contributions were specifically sought for much-needed improvements in this location.

“Officers have engaged with local sports users, namely Rugby Welsh RFC, who wish to enter a partnership with the council, contributing significant funds to benefit their club and the wider community.”

A further £16,700, again from funds collected through housing development, was assigned to improvement works at Rugby Athletics Track.

Home to Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club, the running track was replaced last year with the hammer cage floor and shotput fan area set to complete the refurbishment.