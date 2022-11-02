Psychic Steve Holbrook will be passing on messages from 'beyond the grave' when he returns to Rugby
Clairvoyant to stars is at Benn Hall on November 22
A psychic to the stars is back in Rugby passing on messages from ‘beyond the grave’ later this month.
Steve Holbrook, regarded by many as one of the UK’s top Clairvoyant Mediums, is at the Benn Hall on November 22.
He said his ability has taken him to theatres and hotels around the country, and as far as the Caribbean.
Steve says he acts as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.
He said it brings comfort to people who have lost loved ones.
“It helps to understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension,” said Steve.
Steve now has four books out, ‘Light in the Darkness’, ‘Out of this World’, and ‘Survival’, and the brand new ‘In a World of my Own’.
Tickets are £17, available by telephoning (01788) 533719, or via the Benn Hall website. It’s £18 on the door, doors open 6.45pm for 7.30pm start.