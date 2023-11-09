Psychic to the stars is back in Rugby
Steve Holbrook is at the Benn Hall on November 21
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A psychic to the stars is back in Rugby passing on messages from ‘beyond the grave’ on November 21.
Steve Holbrook, regarded by many as one of the UK’s top Clairvoyant Mediums, is at the Benn Hall.
Tickets are £18 plus booking fee, or £20 on the door, doors open 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start. To book, telephone (01788) 533719.