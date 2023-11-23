Pub in village near Leamington to host its first Christmas themed art and craft fair

There will be a range of local artists and crafters at the event.

A pub in village near Leamington is set to host its first Christmas themed art and craft fair.

Lee and Amanda Sparkes, owners of Hillbilly’s Grill Shack at the Plough restaurant and pub in Eathorpe will be hosting the fair on Sunday, December 3.

From 11am until 5pm the event will feature more than a dozen local artists and makers.

There will be a chance to browse paintings, prints, and jewellery along with a Christmas cards tree and table decorations, festive cakes, knitted woolly hats, scented candles and vintage tableware.

Visitors can also discuss special commissions with some of the artists.

Amanda herself is an artist so for her and husband Lee art has played an important part in the way the couple have decorated the pub’s restaurant.

“We wanted to create our very own ‘Mexican Cantina’ – a colourful, lively space to complement the food we serve which is itself very colourful” explains Amanda.

“So we upcycled furniture using bright colour paints and designed and built our own bar in a rustic style”

The result is a colourful, bright welcoming interior with walls adorned with paintings inspired by Mexican landscapes by the couple’s son Teal, and Amanda’s own handpainted murals.

Throughout the day of the fair Hillbilly’s bar will be open offering tea and coffee, and light snacks.

The restaurant was a semi finalist in the recent Coventry and Warwickshire Food Awards.