Pub in village near Warwick hosting community party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

On Thursday June 2, The Durham Ox in Shrewley will be hosting the party in collaboration with street food providers, Eat Street Repeat.

The event, which will starts at noon and runs until late, will see the pub’s garden and tipis transformed into a venue full of street food traders, live music and DJs and there will also be children’s activities and crafts.

The team from Spare Room Arts will be leading kids arts and crafts workshops throughout the day, including making Jubilee kites, flags, bunting and crowns.

The Durham Ox in Shrewley will be listing Jubilee Party on June 2. Photos supplied

Leonie Martin, corporate business development for Suburban Inns, said: “We can’t think of a better way to get the summer kicked off in our of our most idyllic locations.”