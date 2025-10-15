Public consultation events for plans to build up to 230 new homes on former Kenilworth School site

The former Kenilworth School site in Leyes Lane. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

Events will be held in this month as part of the public consultation for plans to build up to 230 new homes on the former Kenilworth School site in the town.

The former school site at Leyes Lane has been vacant since November 2024 following Kenilworth Secondary School’s relocation to the east of the town.

Warwick District Council (WDC) intends to redevelop this vacant brownfield site with housing.

To assist with WDC’s plans, Homes England is considering purchase of the site to enable and accelerate housing delivery in line with the Council’s local development plan objectives.

With the site vacant and on previously developed land, Homes England is putting together proposals to prepare the site for new homes.

The public body says the proposals could deliver up to 230 homes including 40 per cent ‘affordable’, housing or care for the elderly and public open space.

In addition, a proportion of the development is being considered for Passivhaus homes and micro-generation/storage to reduce bills.

Homes England launched a public consultation into the proposals on Friday (October 10) and is now holding two events as part of the process.

The first will take place at The Tiltyard in Leyes Lane on Monday (October 20) from 3pm to 7pm.

The second will take place at The Kenilworth Centre in Abbey End on Thursday October 23 from 3pm to 7pm.

As part of the consultation, which closes on Friday November 7, people can share their feedback online.

To fill out the online questionnaire visit https://tinyurl.com/3dc4wnz8