Public consultation to launch for councils' plan to shape south Warwickshire up to 2050

South Warwickshire residents can soon have their say on how the area is shaped in terms of its housing, employment and infrastructure development required to meet its needs up to 2050.

The South Warwickshire Local Plan, being formed by Warwick District Council (WDC) and Stratford-on-Avon District Council, will also help to protect the area’s open spaces, green belt and countryside from unplanned development.

The plan will be the basis upon which all planning applications will be determined in a way that supports those needs and how to address the pressing issues around climate change, biodiversity, connectivity, and resident wellbeing.

It will include 36 emerging housing and employment growth location options (12 potential new settlement and 24 strategic growth location options) across South Warwickshire, which are considered to be potentially suitable ‘growth locations’.

The consultation document recognises that not all of the locations identified will ultimately be required to meet the area’s growth needs and the councils will be undertaking further analysis following the consultation to filter down which growth locations and specific sites should form part of South Warwickshire’s final growth strategy.

As part of the consultation, a ‘targeted call for sites exercise’ will be held specifically for gypsy and traveller sites, commercial and community-led renewable energy generation sites and housing and employment sites within the 12 potential new settlement locations.

WDC’s portfolio holder for place, Councillor Chris King, said: “This is a key step in the preparation of our local plan, which’ll determine where we should locate the homes and employment land that we need in the coming decades and ensure that this development happens in the most sustainable locations that work for residents and businesses whilst safeguarding the environment.

“The consultation will give people the opportunity to look in detail at emerging potential locations for strategic growth and new settlements that can meet the area’s needs.

"The plan includes a growth strategy, which has regard to the previous Issues & Options consultation results, which identified the growth option that focused on the economy and sustainable travel as the most popular.

“The document has been informed by a significant amount of evidence and expert opinion.

"This consultation is the opportunity to seek the views of residents, businesses and developers.”

The consultation will run from January 10 to March 7.

For more information visit www.southwarwickshire.org.uk/swlp