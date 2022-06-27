Public garden in Kenilworth re-named in memory of charity's founding chairman

A Kenilworth community centre’s garden has been renamed in memory of the man who was among those who founded the building.
The garden at the Kenilworth Centre in Abbey End will me a lasting tribute to Former Warwickshire county councillor John Whitehouse who contributed a great deal to both the centre and to the town before he died last year.
He had also been very active with Kenilworth Lions and The Greenway Trust.
In recent weeks the John Whitehouse Memorial Garden has been completely replanted by volunteers the Good Gym Kenilworth group.
John’s wife Ann said: Thank you to The Kenilworth Centre for dedicating their garden to John’s memory and also to the Kenilworth Lions for providing the benches.
"John would be so honoured to be remembered in this way.”