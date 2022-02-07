Public invited to meet the first lambs of spring at Moreton Morrell College

Nethermorton Farm manager Henry Dingle is set to welcome visitors to Moreton Morrell College’s annual lambing and animals weekend. Photo supplied

Members of the public are being invited to meet the first lambs of spring at Moreton Morrell College as a popular event is live once again.

The college’s annual lambing and animals weekend is set to be held at WCG’s Nethermorton Farm on March 19 and 20, giving people to the opportunity to meet the new born lambs.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 2,000 people flocked to the 2019 event, and the college is now looking forward to welcoming visitors in-person once again after it was held virtually for two years due to Covid-19.

This year, visitors will be able to meet the lambs, sit on a tractor and speak to Henry Dingle, manager of the 750-acre farm, about how the animals are cared for and hear more about careers in farming.

They can also visit the college’s animal centre and get up close to meerkats, porcupines and other exotic animals.

Families can take part in an adventure walk where they will be challenged to follow a trail and find pictures related to the outdoors which spell out a word, with all of the children who complete it receiving a sticker.

New for 2022, the event will also include a farmer’s market which will offer local businesses a free pitch, with stalls selling everything from candles, soaps and crafts to pies and pastries.

There will also be the opportunity to sample WCG’s award-winning Pershore Juice, which will be available to purchase, and visit the Pershore plant centre stall.

The event will be held from 10.30am to 4pm each day, and advance tickets are now available to purchase online – with a number already being snapped up.

Henry Dingle said: “We’re extremely excited to see our annual lambing and animals weekend return live once again after holding virtual events for two years.

“The lambing season is one of the most important periods of the year, and it’s fantastic that we are able to share this with the local community, giving people the opportunity to find out more about our new born lambs as well as some of the fantastic careers in farming.

“It’s an extremely popular event which attracts hundreds of visitors, and we hope that this year will be no different.

“There will be something for everyone, including our new farmer’s market selling some excellent local produce, and we look forward to welcoming people to the farm in March.”

Advanced tickets are priced £15 for a family ticket (two adults and two children), £6 for adults, £4 for concessions and £3 for children. Those aged under two can enter for free.