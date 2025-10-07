Public meeting to discuss 2026 Peace Festival will be held on October 13

The Leamington Peace Festival in 2017.

A public meeting to discuss the Peace Festival in 2026 and to ask for more unpaid organisers and volunteers will be held at St Patrick's Irish Club on Monday October 13 at 8pm.

A consortium, which includes former organisers and a Peace Festival founder as well as some new members, has put in a bid to Warwick District Council to run the Peace Festival in 2026.

The outcome of the bid is expected to be announced by the council in a few days time.

The Leamington Peace Festival, a free and volunteer-led event which started from humble beginnings in 1979, has the aim of “working for the good of the town, the district and the world”.

The Covid-19 pandemic and “other reasons” led to a five-year gap with no festival f- but last year, a reincarnation of the Leamington Peace Festival took place at the Pump Room Gardens on June 20-21.