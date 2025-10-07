Public meeting to discuss 2026 Peace Festival will be held on October 13

By News Reporter
Published 7th Oct 2025, 11:50 BST
The Leamington Peace Festival in 2017.placeholder image
The Leamington Peace Festival in 2017.
A public meeting to discuss the Peace Festival in 2026 and to ask for more unpaid organisers and volunteers will be held at St Patrick's Irish Club on Monday October 13 at 8pm.

A consortium, which includes former organisers and a Peace Festival founder as well as some new members, has put in a bid to Warwick District Council to run the Peace Festival in 2026.

Most Popular

The outcome of the bid is expected to be announced by the council in a few days time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Leamington Peace Festival, a free and volunteer-led event which started from humble beginnings in 1979, has the aim of “working for the good of the town, the district and the world”.

The Covid-19 pandemic and “other reasons” led to a five-year gap with no festival f- but last year, a reincarnation of the Leamington Peace Festival took place at the Pump Room Gardens on June 20-21.

Related topics:Warwick District CouncilCovid-19
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice