Public meeting to discuss 2026 Peace Festival will be held on October 13
A consortium, which includes former organisers and a Peace Festival founder as well as some new members, has put in a bid to Warwick District Council to run the Peace Festival in 2026.
The outcome of the bid is expected to be announced by the council in a few days time.
The Leamington Peace Festival, a free and volunteer-led event which started from humble beginnings in 1979, has the aim of “working for the good of the town, the district and the world”.
The Covid-19 pandemic and “other reasons” led to a five-year gap with no festival f- but last year, a reincarnation of the Leamington Peace Festival took place at the Pump Room Gardens on June 20-21.