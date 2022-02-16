Public speakers from Leamington sweep the board at regional competition

Picture shows L-R: Jill Finney, Sarah Wadsworth, Catherine Williamson and Micheal Cox celebrating their bumper win.

Public speakers from Leamington have swept the board at a regional competition showing how the club which they are members of has gone from strength to strength in the short time since it was established.

Leamington Speakers Club won top awards in both the prepared and impromptu speech categories, as well as the speech evaluation prize, at the Association of Speakers Clubs’ South West Midlands Area competition which was held in Knowle on Friday February 4.

The club established some six years ago, is keen to welcome new members wishing to overcome their fear of public speaking and gain confidence when addressing an audience.

Catherine Williamson, national president of the Association of Speakers Clubs and proud member of the Leamington branch, said: “Only ten per cent of the population claims to enjoy public speaking and yet it’s an indispensable skill both at work and in your social life.

"Our club is a ‘safe space’ – a friendly and supportive environment - where you can learn how to make your voice heard effectively.”

Leamington Speakers Club meets every two weeks in a central location and guests are always welcome.

Members work through a series of speaking assignments to build their experience and skills base, facilitated through evaluation, constructive feedback and advice.

Catherine said: “We practice and develop our competence at our own pace and in our own time without pressure or obligation.

"And I can guarantee that the journey to the podium is always fun."

The Club’s next meeting is a ‘showcase evening’ for newcomers at 1 Mill Street, Leamington, on Wednesday March 2 from 7:30pm.