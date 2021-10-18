'Pumpkin Path' returning to Leamington ahead of Halloween - with prizes to be won

A pumpkin treasure hunt will lead families through Leamington town centre this Halloween – with a chance of prizes at the end.

The Pumpkin Path, organised by BID Leamington, will take families round a choice of two trails to collect clues from 46 shops in the town centre.

It will run from 9am to 5pm starting on Saturday October 23, with final entries being taken at 5pm on Sunday October 31.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington, with Alison Shaw, project manager at BID Leamington. Photo supplied

Once all the clues are gathered, participants can work out where the final postbox is to post their entry and be in with a chance of winning the grand prize - £200 worth of treats from a range of Leamington businesses.

For those who gather ten or more clues, there will also be a number of runners-up prizes worth £300 in total – including vouchers from Fat Birds Café, free burgers and fries from Libertine Burger, games donated by Coventry Building Society, and much more.

New businesses are also taking part in the Pumpkin Path this year, including Cats Protection, Head Records, Decanter Spirit, Dodo Pizza, Esquires Coffee, Casa Valle, Space Health Care, New Look, Jones Bootmaker, and Little Cup Café.

Alison Shaw, project manager at BID Leamington, said: “The Pumpkin Path has been really well-received in previous years, so we knew we wanted to bring it back once again.

“This year, we’ve split the path into two trails because of how many Leamington shops are taking part, and it’s great to see plenty of new businesses getting involved this year.

“We’d love to see families get into the Halloween spirit by dressing up in their spooky outfits, having a go at finding all the clues and reaching the final postbox in its secret location.

“It’s a fun way of getting out and about this half term and re-discovering the wide selection of wonderful shops Leamington has to offer.”

Entry forms are available at all participating shops and at the Upper Mall of the Royal Priors Shopping Centre from Thursday October 21.