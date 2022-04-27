Pupils and school staff in Kenilworth raise money for charity that provides thousands of free school meals for children

Crackley Hall School presented a cheque for £5,000 to Corina O’Brien, supporter engagement officer from Mary’s Meals, in an assembly on Monday (April 25), the first day back of the Trinity term.
The money was raised back in March when pupils from the school took part in a charity ‘skipathon’.
Organised by the school’s Minnie Vinnies club, the junior arm of the charity St Vincent de Paul and Mini Vinnies’ co-ordinator, Dolores Simmonds, pupils had hopped, skipped and jumped backwards and forwards across the school hall.
In the assembly, Corina O’Brien spoke to the children about the work of Mary’s Meals who now provide a daily meal in a place of education to more than two million children across the world.
She shared how it takes £15.90 to feed a child for a year and how the children’s donations would provide 62,500 meals.
Corina said: “A huge thank you to all the children and their sponsors.
"We know there are children across the world who need our help and that when they go to school and have a meal then they gain both an education and a brighter future.”
The cheque was presented by Rob Duigan, Headmaster and pupils Lily Bryson, Marley Dabo and Nirvair Sanghera.
Mr Duigan said: “Well done to all the skippers who took part and a big thank you to those who generously donated to the skipathon.
"We had a lot of fun and laughter on the day, and I am really proud of all the children for raising such a fantastic total.”