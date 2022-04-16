Pupils at school between Warwick and Leamington help raise awareness for charity by decorating hard hats

Pupils at at primary school between Warwick and Leamington have set out to raise awareness for Brain Tumour Research by celebrating Wear A Hat Day.

Wear A Hat Day, which took place on March 25, encouraged people across the UK to wear hats of all shapes and sizes to work as a reminder for a disease that is often invisible.

The fundraising event is accompanied by two other events throughout the year and, together, help to raise millions of pounds to help the fight against brain tumours.

Heathcote Primary students wearing decorated hard hats and donated pens from David Wilson Homes. Photo supplied

Developer David Wilson Homes donated hard hats and art supplies to the Year 5 class of Heathcote Primary School, where each pupil decorated their own hard hat based on their favourite parts of the local community.

The hard hats are planned to be used for a site safety visit with the pupils at the nearby development, Beaumont at Warwick Gates.

Charlotte Cowley, Year 5 teacher at Heathcote Primary School, said: “Year 5 thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to paint the hard hats provided by David Wilson Homes.

“The children took great pride in creating designs to celebrate our local area and to raise awareness for the Wear A Hat Day campaign.”

Mel Tiley, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to David Wilson Homes and Heathcote Primary school for their support on Wear A Hat Day.

“Just 12.5 per cent of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50 per cent across all cancers.

"We cannot allow this desperate situation to continue. Brain Tumour Research is determined to change outcomes for brain tumour patients and ultimately find a cure.”

Dominic Harman, managing director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “With brain tumours killing more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, we wanted to help bring further awareness of this fantastic charity with the help of the local school pupils.