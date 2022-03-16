Pupils from school in Warwick raise more than £3,000 to help people in Ukraine

Pupils from a school in Warwick have raised more than £3,000 to help people from Ukraine.

Myton School held a non-uniform day on March 11, which was also a fundraising event.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children were encouraged to dress in the colours of the Ukrainian flag for a minimum donation of £1.

Myton School held a non-uniform fundraising event where they wore blue and yellow. The photo shows Year 7 pupils taking part. Photo supplied

Blue and yellow wristbands were sold by sixth formers and there was also a cake sale.

The Myton School flag was replaced by the Ukrainian flag and the school plan to fly this every Friday until further notice.

The school managed to raise £3,800 with their efforts.

Headteacher Andy Perry said “We are really proud of our students who expressed a wish to donate funds to the Ukrainian people within days of the crisis.

Myton School held a non-uniform fundraising event where they wore blue and yellow. The photo shows sixth form students taking part. Photo supplied

"We would also like to thank parents and carers for their incredible support for this cause.

"All proceeds will go to the Disasters Emergency Appeal and it’s great to know that our donation will be doubled as the government will be matching the amount raised.”