Push for dedicated menopause services for Warwickshire’s women to be reviewed

A push to create dedicated menopause services for Warwickshire’s women is set to be reviewed by councillors in April.

Warwickshire County Council’s adult social care and health overview and scrutiny committee, set up a sub-group to look into the lack of help available for women going through the menopause two years ago.

The formation of a task and finish group was agreed in February 2022 when the committee’s then-chair Councillor Clare Golby championed the cause.

She handed the reins to Cllr Jo Barker in May 2023 and made a plea to her at that time.

“I am absolutely shocked that in Warwickshire, we have no commissioned services at all for menopause. That has to change and I am on the soap box again while I have this opportunity," she said.

“The majority of women will go through the menopause at some time. I am experiencing it, it is absolutely kicking me when I am down and every other woman in this room will experience some or all of the symptoms.

“We do it all and we get on with it without actually showing anything and it is really difficult, ladies. Very, very difficult.

“I said in the scrutiny meeting, I could sit there and have no idea of the names of people that I have known for years. It gets you, it really gets you, so Jo, please make a really good go of that one because menopause services is one of things that affects women, without doubt."

“The fact we have no commissioned services for women, it needs to change.”

The panel does not have decision making powers of its own but it is there to make recommendations to and influence those who can commission services and fund projects.

Paul Spencer, democratic services officer at the county council, this week reported that the task and finish group had concluded its review.

“A week today, members of the group will sit to discuss the review’s report, its content, the conclusions and its recommendations,” he said.

“Subject to the group signing off that report, it will come back to this committee for consideration in April."

The next meeting is scheduled for April 17, when the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) is set to present revisions to its bladder service.