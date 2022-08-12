Put your questions directly to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service's Chief Fire Officer

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in Warwickshire are being given the chance to ask questions of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook.

A Q&A session is being held as part of a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, August 17 at 6pm.

The event follows in the #AskMeAnything tradition, originally seen on social media platform Reddit, where celebrities and influencers give their followers a chance to ask them questions about their lives.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue are joining in the trend to help promote their consultation on their five-year draft strategy and plan, which is currently open for responses until September 25.

Anyone wanting to submit a question to Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook should sign up to the event at https://fb.me/e/f07aJK3YM.

They can either leave their question on the event page or submit it anonymously at https://forms.office.com/r/UHqCfK9gSq.

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook said: “I’m really looking forward to seeing the questions that will be asked.

"It will be fascinating to see what people are interested in.

"I hope to answer as many as I can and share some of what it is like to be part of the fire and rescue services in Warwickshire.

"At the same time, I hope the event will also encourage people that live, work or study in Warwickshire to read our draft strategy and plan and to spend 10 minutes completing our consultation survey, so they can tell us what our priorities should be for the next five years”.

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for fire and rescue and community safety, said “Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services exist to serve all of Warwickshire, so it’s only right that we give our residents and businesses an opportunity to find out more about what they do.

"There’s so much brilliant work going on behind the scenes that people don’t necessarily know about, and we hope that by doing a Facebook Live event, it will be a fun and accessible way for everyone to find out more.”