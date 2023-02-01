The thefts took place between Friday January 27 and Sunday 29.

One of the Barford Quarry campaign banners which was stolen. Picture supplied.

Barford quarry protestors have had campaign banners which cost thousands of pounds to make stolen from them.

The banners had been put up around the village and were taken at some time between Friday and Sunday night (January 27 to 29).

A spokesman for the campaigners said: “This has been reported to the police and we would obviously like to have our signs returned so are offering a £300 reward.”

The deadline for people to respond to the public consultation for Smiths Concrete’s proposals for the quarry at Wasperton Fields has been extended to February 28.

The campaigners have said: “We are pleased that there has been overwhelming support for our campaign, many residents from Wellesbourne, Hampton Lucy, Kineton, Wasperton have all been in touch.

"Traders at Wellesbourne market have also expressed their concern over this proposal, particularly with the volume of traffic using the A429 which could be 1,200 lorries per week, and some residents will have these lorries going past their front doors.

“We are pleased we have been given this extension, which will be useful for all those people who are now realising the impact on the local area, - this quarry, if given the go-ahead, will be the size of Wellesbourne airfield.”

The Barford Quarry campaign group has put up new banners to appeal for the return of the previous ones, which were stolen.

Smiths has arranged for a hard copy of the plans to be available to view in Barford Village shop.

The documents are also available to view via Warwickshire County Council’s website and Smiths has included the relevant links on its website at https://www.smithsconcrete.co.uk/wasperton/

Ray Chambers, Smiths Concrete’s general manager, has said: “We are confident that we have developed robust proposals for a much-needed sand and gravel quarry.

"Our planning application details the extensive mitigation measures that will be put in place to limit visual impact and protect the environment.

Warwickshire County Council has formally accepted that Smith’s proposals for the Wasperton Fields site are suitable for consideration in due course.

