Queen Elizabeth II dies in Balmoral with her family by her side

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away in Balmoral in Scotland, it has been officially confirmed.News emerged early Thursday afternoon that doctors treating the 96 year-old monarch were concerned about the state of her health.The Queen was surrounded by her children and grand-children when she passed away.An official plan, known as Operation Unicorn, will now be used to coordinate the passing of the Queen in Scotland.Hundreds of people have started to gather at Buckingham Palace with some already laying floral tributes.This is a breaking news story - updates to follow.